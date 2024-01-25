WWE Star LA Knight Takes Stock Of What He Brings To The Table

LA Knight has discussed his rise to the top in WWE and what he attributes his success to.

Knight, in a recent discussion with "The West Sport," discussed the tremendous year he had in 2023, and what he's done to become one of the most popular stars in WWE.

"Even though I built a strong foundation over a very long time outside of the WWE, but once you get inside, the game really kind of resets in a weird way. You bring everything that brought you to the dance, that got you there, but at the same time, now you have to prove yourself all over again," said Knight. "So I don't think there were a lot of great expectations flung upon me other than anybody by myself. At that point, it was just a matter of me getting in there, making the most of every single moment I got, whether it was them telling me you got 30 seconds or you got two minutes, or whatever you got. I'm going to make sure to extract every bit of juice at every little moment that I can, to the point where now I built a hell of a foundation in 2023."

He then looked to the future and revealed his plans going forward in the company.

"So now what we do is we take that foundation I built in 2023 and we start to build the skyscraper that's going to be the rest of LA Knight's career. Me solidifying my legacy, WWE Champion, and then eventually we're talking about a Hall of Fame career," said Knight.