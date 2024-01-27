WWE SmackDown 1/26/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times. I am such a fan of goofy, over-the-top Attitude Era-esque wrestling troupes, and the picking of the Royal Rumble numbers from the bingo roller (and seemingly the same one for both the men AND women, how the heck did that work?!) in the comically large capsules just made me smile in what's been one heck of a week when it comes to WWE. I loved everything about the segments sprinkled throughout the night. To start, I thought it was pretty cool to bring in Ava from "WWE NXT" after she was named the youngest general manager in WWE history on Tuesday night. While it is interesting she's getting main roster time right after her dad was named to the TKO Board of Directors, I can't hold that against her. It made sense she was called up to help for the night and keep track of who has what number, and I like seeing her get more time to work on her acting skills, especially with such strong talent on the main roster.

I loved one of the first stars to pick their numbers was R Truth from "WWE Raw," who has been doing some of the best comedic work in his career with The Judgment Day. The little silliness of him thinking Nick Aldis was "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce was a nice dose of silly for a rather lackluster night. It was a cute little segment that makes me wonder what shenanigans Truth is going to get into tomorrow during the Rumble match. Come to think of it, I didn't even realize he was IN the match, so I'm glad that was confirmed to us tonight. It was nice to see him without him getting berated or beaten down by Judgment Day for once, too.

While Santos Escobar, Bobby Lashley, and Bianca Belair all picked their numbers as well, the other thing I liked most was Bayley getting to pick hers. The way she reacted has me thinking she pulled number one. While Bayley is my personal pick to win the Rumble, I would not be mad at WWE having the first woman to come out in the match win two years in a row (last year being Rhea Ripley, of course). I think that makes the women's division look strong, and I like that a lot.

While this show did not do a lot for me when it comes to go-home angles – and I'll talk about that later – these little segments were helpful. It's not like we need a reminder the Royal Rumble is tomorrow or anything, but it was a nice touch on the show, which ended up being needed with the breaking news of Vince McMahon's resignation.

Written by Daisy Ruth