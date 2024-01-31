WWE NXT Ratings Report: 1/30/24

With help from the Royal Rumble, and maybe even some curiosity over a recent scandal, both "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown" were strong in the ratings this past week, pulling some of the highest numbers the shows have drawn in the last few months. As such, there was some hope that the good luck could extend to "NXT" last night.

Alas, it was not to be. Wrestlenomics reports that "NXT" drew 648K total viewers and 0.18 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. While WWE's third brand wasn't able to get a huge boost the way its sister shows did, the numbers at least remained steady, with total viewership rising a slight 1% from last week's 642K, while 18-49 dipped a mere 5% from 0.19.

"NXT" opened surprisingly low, with only 624K total viewers and 0.15 for the start of Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. LWO, the third lowest QH in total viewership for the night, and lowest in 18-49. Things picked up immediately, however, as the second half of the tag match, and additional angles, drew 710K viewers and 0.20 in 18-49, a 14% and 29% increase respectively to make QH2 the highest-rated segment of the show.

Things remained solid for the rest of the first hour, with QH's 3, 4, and 5 ranging from 653K to 696K in total viewership, and 0.18 to 0.19 in 18-49. After a dip into the 630K's in QH's 6 and 7, the bubble burst for total viewers in QH8, which drew only 572K total viewers, the low point for the show. While an overrun saw some viewers come back, total viewers still stayed below 600K, with only 588K tuning in. In some good news, 18-49 stayed steady despite the total viewership drop, staying between 0.17 and 0.18 all the way through.