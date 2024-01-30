WWE Raw Ratings Report 1/29/2024

While all eyes were on WWE last night following the Rumble and the controversy, the show largely followed the trend of most "Raw's," starting off hot with 2.013 million viewers and 0.64 in 18-49 for CM Punk's show opening promo. The show gained steam from there, drawing 2.165 and 2.183 million viewers in QH's 2 and 3 respectively, while 18-49 rose up to 0.71 and 0.70. After a brief fall in QH4, the show would peak in QH5, when a promo segment featuring Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes drew 2.197 million, and a whopping 0.73 in 18-49.

Following that segment, however, "Raw" entered into a tailspin, falling below 2 million viewers for the rest of the show. The low point would occur in QH10, when the show drew 1.635 million and 0.52 in 18-49, losing over half a million total viewers and 271K in 18-49 from the show's peak. "Raw" would ultimately close with 1.672 million and 0.53 for the main event, featuring Drew McIntyre against Sami Zayn.