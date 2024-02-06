Updates On Florida Criminal Cases Against WWE's Liv Morgan And AEW's Cash Wheeler
WWE star Liv Morgan and AEW star Cash Wheeler have had some recent run-ins with the law in the state of Florida, and Pro Wrestling Insider has provided some updates on where their respective cases currently stand.
PWInsider reports that Morgan's case has been officially closed; the most serious charge (that she was in possession of synthetic cannabinoids) was dropped in January as the state of Florida had no way of providing proof. An Assistant State Attorney in Sumter County told a local news station that "the State is required to prove that the THC came from synthetic sources and was not derived from plant sources," and that "no labs in the State of Florida perform such tests." Morgan's attorney entered a plea of Nolo-Contendere in regard to the remaining charge of cannabis possession, meaning that she accepted conviction penalties without admitted guilt. Court records indicate she was fined $543 but did not mention any other penalties for the first degree misdemeanor. Morgan was arrested in Sumter County in December after being pulled over at a traffic stop by an officer who claimed "the odor of marijuana was detected."
WWE management reportedly have no heat with Morgan, who returned to the company at the Royal Rumble event in January and is expected to make the trip to Perth, Australia for the Elimination Chamber event in a few weeks time (assuming she defeats Zoey Stark in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on next week's "WWE Raw").
Things are looking less bright for Cash Wheeler
While Liv Morgan's case has been dropped and closed, things aren't looking as promising for AEW star Cash Wheeler. PWInsider has learned that prosecutors in Orange County, Florida are moving forward with pursuing criminal charges against Wheeler after he was arrested in August 2023 on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. Wheeler turned himself in and pled not guilty via his attorney — during his arraignment, it was revealed that the AEW star allegedly flashed a gun at another driver following in an act of road rage.
The decision to move forward with the case was decided on February 1, with a hearing slated to take place on February 20. The hearing is listed as an arraignment, although Wheeler has already been arraigned. If found guilty, Wheeler could face up to five years' imprisonment, five years' probation, and a $5,000 fine. AEW released a statement around the time of the arrest explaining that they were aware of the situation and were monitoring closely, but the company is yet to comment on the latest development.
Wheeler's arrest almost put his appearance at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in jeopardy as some fans didn't know whether he would be able to travel to England for the event. However, Wheeler was able to travel to and from England with no issues, with he and Dax Harwood successfully defending the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks. He has since been performing regularly on AEW's weekly shows, including "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," as recently as February 3, when he teamed up with Dax Harwood and Daniel Garcia to take on Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne.