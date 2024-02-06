Updates On Florida Criminal Cases Against WWE's Liv Morgan And AEW's Cash Wheeler

WWE star Liv Morgan and AEW star Cash Wheeler have had some recent run-ins with the law in the state of Florida, and Pro Wrestling Insider has provided some updates on where their respective cases currently stand.

PWInsider reports that Morgan's case has been officially closed; the most serious charge (that she was in possession of synthetic cannabinoids) was dropped in January as the state of Florida had no way of providing proof. An Assistant State Attorney in Sumter County told a local news station that "the State is required to prove that the THC came from synthetic sources and was not derived from plant sources," and that "no labs in the State of Florida perform such tests." Morgan's attorney entered a plea of Nolo-Contendere in regard to the remaining charge of cannabis possession, meaning that she accepted conviction penalties without admitted guilt. Court records indicate she was fined $543 but did not mention any other penalties for the first degree misdemeanor. Morgan was arrested in Sumter County in December after being pulled over at a traffic stop by an officer who claimed "the odor of marijuana was detected."

WWE management reportedly have no heat with Morgan, who returned to the company at the Royal Rumble event in January and is expected to make the trip to Perth, Australia for the Elimination Chamber event in a few weeks time (assuming she defeats Zoey Stark in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on next week's "WWE Raw").