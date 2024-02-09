WWE Wrestlers Who Were Caught Bizarrely Faking Their Accent

Professional wrestling is one of the rare mediums where the performers involved can choose to be whoever they desire to be. If they want to be an evil plumber, they can be. If they want to call themselves "The Ultimate Killing Machine," nothing would stop them, and if they wanted to be billed from a location they have never even been to, that's perfectly fine as well.

It's the latter of these options that can become something of a problem, because with an exotic location comes the applicable accent. Many wrestlers over the years have had to speak with strange, and sometimes comical, accents over the years with varying degrees of success.\

Some accents will stay with a character throughout one's career, while others will get dropped without any notice, reason, or explanation, with some of WWE's top stars having to speak in a way that their own loved ones would surely never recognize. Here are some of those accents that didn't last in WWE.