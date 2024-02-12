Booker T Discusses Former Tag Partner Sting's Swansong In AEW

Booker T has praised AEW star Sting's current run with the promotion and is amazed by the matches that the legendary star is currently having.

On a recent edition of his "Hall of Fame " show, the two-time Hall of Famer discussed Sting's recent tag team title match on "AEW Dynamite."

"I said it man, Sting, he's having a hell of a swan song," said Booker T. "I must say that it literally is (a swan song) because he jumped off something last night ... swan song, you know what I mean?"

The veteran star had to call time on his career after suffering an injury in a match with Seth Rollins in WWE, but he surprised many by returning to the ring with AEW in 2021. Booker T attributed some of Sting's success in AEW to a "higher power."

"I gotta give him credit, I gotta give him a lot of credit for going out the way he's going out after the doctor said he'll never do this again," said the "WWE NXT" commentator. "I don't know how he's going to be feeling after this run is over with. But, definitely, I must say this is like a high power (thing). God has definitely been on his side in this last run. I mean they always talk about the power of prayer, and I must say, in this situation right here that's the only thing I could attribute it to.