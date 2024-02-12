Booker T Discusses Former Tag Partner Sting's Swansong In AEW
Booker T has praised AEW star Sting's current run with the promotion and is amazed by the matches that the legendary star is currently having.
On a recent edition of his "Hall of Fame " show, the two-time Hall of Famer discussed Sting's recent tag team title match on "AEW Dynamite."
"I said it man, Sting, he's having a hell of a swan song," said Booker T. "I must say that it literally is (a swan song) because he jumped off something last night ... swan song, you know what I mean?"
The veteran star had to call time on his career after suffering an injury in a match with Seth Rollins in WWE, but he surprised many by returning to the ring with AEW in 2021. Booker T attributed some of Sting's success in AEW to a "higher power."
"I gotta give him credit, I gotta give him a lot of credit for going out the way he's going out after the doctor said he'll never do this again," said the "WWE NXT" commentator. "I don't know how he's going to be feeling after this run is over with. But, definitely, I must say this is like a high power (thing). God has definitely been on his side in this last run. I mean they always talk about the power of prayer, and I must say, in this situation right here that's the only thing I could attribute it to.
Booker T surprised by Sting's spots
Sting teamed with Darby Allin last week and won the AEW Tag Team titles — his first title in his AEW run. The veteran star wrestled in a hard-fought match against Ricky Starks and Big Bill, pulling out all the stops despite his age. Booker T explained how certain moves hurt a lot more when you get older, which he discussed while referring to a nasty spot that the Sting had in the tag team match.
"I'm going to tell you right now, it was gnarly, bro," Booker T said. "For him to take that, I was like, man! Because one thing about gravity, it pulls that way just naturally, but as you get older it pulls a lot harder. For instance, when you see one of these young guys do that same jump off that ledge, they gonna get some air. When you're older, you just want to land. You just want to get off it, then let gravity do the rest. You don't want to try to add anything to it."
He recalled how he had to remove the drop kick from his arsenal of moves as he got older, as the impact of the landing hurt him.
"When I got older, like 45, the landings from that drop kick off the top rope was a whole lot stiffer than it was at 35 and 25. I was like, 'Man, let me throw this move out,' because I just knew it hurt me when I did it," recalled Booker T.
Booker T on Sting's longevity
Booker T praised Sting for giving it his all, despite his age, and finishing his career on a high.
"When I see Sting, at his age, still going out there and doing stuff like that, I give him a lot of credit for going out there and finish this thing the way he's doing," said the legend. "A lot of people don't really realize how extraordinary this Sting run really is. This guy's been doing this since the '80s, I mean like when rap was really at its peak of really getting kicked off and whatnot. just think about generation gap over the generation gap this guy's gone through."
Booker T's co-host Brad Gilmore revealed that when Sting debuted in pro wrestling, the iconic film "Back To The Future" was the movie of the year, which was 40 years ago. The Hall of Famer spoke about the significance of stats like that regarding Sting and praised the AEW star's longevity.
"When you put it together like that, you go, 'Wow, man, this guy's really been wrestling his whole life.' He's been doing this more than half of his life. It's crazy to see how the guy could still walk and move around and ... it's really incredible."
Booker T congratulated the legendary star for his incredible career and recalled the times he got in the ring with Sting in WCW and how he was amazed to share the ring with the Hall of Famer. Sting is set to call time on his career at next month's AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 3.