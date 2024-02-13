Photo: WWE Star Natalya Shares Backstage Snap With Chelsea Green

Wrestlers might be fiercely competitive in and out of the ring, but wrestling is a kinship first and foremost. Former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Natalya shared a photo of her and Chelsea Green, embracing despite being moments away from the two pummeling each other in a tag team match on "WWE Main Event."

"Two Canadian Cat Moms embracing for a purrfect photo op before we beat each other up," Natalya wrote on X, as both women have made their love of their furry feline friends no secret on social media. Natalya went on to team with Tegan Nox to defeat Green and her longtime partner Piper Niven.

Two Canadian Cat Moms embracing for a purrfect photo op before we beat each other up.... 🫖 🐈 💕 @ImChelseaGreen pic.twitter.com/lIc0fIXCQJ — Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 13, 2024

Natalya is currently celebrating her 17th year with WWE, a career which saw the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion set six Guinness World Records including the most matches by a single superstar in the history of "WWE SmackDown," as well as the most Premium Live Event matches of any WWE Superstar. Green meanwhile is coming off a run as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Niven — though she isn't concerned with losing matches — and may have found something of a camaraderie with Natalya, who came up in the era of WWE Divas, with whom Green recently said she felt a kindred spirit. Green even cited Natalya as an inspiration, alongside other female superstars like Victoria, Kelly Kelly, and Mickie James. Green's journey in WWE has been a convoluted one, as she was briefly released from the company before returning to much success.