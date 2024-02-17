Booker T Discusses Zelina Vega's Upcoming WWE SmackDown Match Vs. Tiffany Stratton

The lineup for the women's Elimination Chamber match continues to take shape on tonight's "WWE SmackDown," which will feature two qualifier contests to determine who will join Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair in the unique six-person structure. One of those contests will feature former "NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton in just her third main roster match, where she will take on the LWO's Zelina Vega.

Regular "NXT" color commentator Booker T has gotten to see a lot of Stratton in recent years, and to hear him talk, her future is so bright he has to wear shades. On a recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker praised Vega, but predicted that Friday night will, in fact, be "Tiffy Time."

"I like everything about Zelina Vega, but I'm not betting on her in that match," Booker said. "Tiffany ... she's on the come-up, man. She's really, really good, and she can handle that position ... She's been ready for that position, I think, for quite some time, but she's been very, very patient in her approach as far as jumping to the main roster. She's been trying to soak up every little bit of knowledge she possibly can before making that switch. So for her, I really think having a match like that, for those stakes, will definitely put her right in the game immediately."

Stratton, who enjoyed a relatively brief reign with the "NXT" women's title in the summer of 2023 before losing it to Lynch, officially joined the main roster earlier this month after making her debut in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match, where she was one of the final two people eliminated by eventual winner Bayley. She was successful in her singles "SmackDown" debut two weeks ago against Michin and is expected to defeat Vega tonight to book her ticket to Perth.