Tommy Dreamer Says This AEW Faction Could Be Top Heels Or Top Babyfaces

With their issues with the CMLL roster now behind them, at least until March 29, Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli have shifted their attention towards FTR. The two teams brawled a week and a half ago on "AEW Collision," leading to a match last week on "Dynamite" between Moxley and Dax Harwood, with Moxley emerging victorious. The fighting continued after the bell, however, with Moxley and Castagnoli laying out both Harwood and Wheeler, setting up a tag team match between the two sides for tomorrow's "Dynamite" episode.

On last week's post "Dynamite" episode of "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer discussed the feud, in particular the fact that Moxley and Castagnoli were cheered for their beatdown of FTR, despite being portrayed as the heels. Despite that, Dreamer wasn't bothered by it, largely due to his feeling that the BCC stable can slide into any role that's deemed necessary.

"Listen, I always look at wrestling as good vs. evil," Dreamer said. "At times, and I've broken this down many times, there was one anomaly to the rule, and that was John Cena. But then the moment John Cena started...during the US Title, he really turned the corner, and...now it came to the part of 'Hey, we're not going to have John Cena anymore?' We appreciated him.

"I think the wrestling business owes Batista a lot of love, because they kind of turned on Batista when that's not really his doing. And he went with the flow, being a good company person. [The] same will be said...if, again, I don't have the pencil. BCC could be top babyfaces, [or] top heels...I just look overall picture. If I look overall picture, I say 'Okay, my future looks pretty damn bright, because I have all these people coming in.'"

