Why Jonathan Coachman Says Cody Rhodes Has To Win At WWE WrestleMania 40

After a slight detour that saw The Rock get involved, Cody Rhodes is once again set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, with Rhodes looking to do what he couldn't at WrestleMania 39, and defeat Reigns to finish the story. Even as many are calling for Rhodes to have his defining moment, however, some are wondering whether he will defeat Reigns this April, or if the Bloodline member will continue to reign as champion, with Rhodes set to dethrone him at a later date.

On the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," former WWE announcer/personality Jonathan Coachman was asked whether he thinks it should be Rhodes' time come WrestleMania 40. And Coachman's answer was an emphatic yes.

"I say yes, he has to," Coachman said. "There's a lot of people that say 'Wins and losses don't matter.' I've said at times 'It's all about the stories. Wins and losses don't matter.' For this story, and the fact that he came back in a redemption story, and you lead up for two full years? That's a long time when you're doing TV every single week. People talk about Hulkster back in the day and all those guys, they weren't on TV every single week. So to me, at some point, you've got to pay it off. And you pay it off at a big win."

Coachman was clear too that WrestleMania needed to be the place where Rhodes got his win, as he feels Rhodes winning elsewhere would be deflating.

"If you don't do that, and he does it at, say, SummerSlam?" Coachman said. "To me, it's kind of 'whah whah whah' moment, because everything leads up to WrestleMania. So my answer, to you, would be yes, he needs to [win]."

