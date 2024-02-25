Seth Rollins Discusses Desire To Get A Match Before WWE WrestleMania 40

Six weeks after suffering a Grade 2 MCL tear and a partially torn medial meniscus in his left knee, Seth Rollins announced that he is now just days away from being medically cleared to compete in the ring again. As such, Rollins can now definitively place his focus on the Road To WrestleMania – a path that will end with him defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against the winner of the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber, Drew McIntyre. Before he puts his title on the line at "The Show of Shows," though, Rollins believes he may benefit from wrestling at least one match in the weeks leading up to it.

"I've been doing this for 20 years, so I kind of know what I'm doing, but I do my best work when I'm in practice," Rollins told "The West Sport." "So we'll see what happens, if I have any matches before WrestleMania or not. [It's] kind of not entirely up to me, but we'll see how it goes."

Recent reports indicated was Rollins was originally slated to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Bronson Reed at the 2024 Elimination Chamber premium live event on February 24. Due to Rollins sustaining a knee injury, though, WWE nixed those plans. Given that the Elimination Chamber emanated from Reed's home country of Australia, WWE was then prepared to make alternative plans to ensure that Reed would participate in the event. However, another hurdle arose.

As previously revealed by Reed himself, his wife, Paige, gave birth to their baby girl ahead of schedule. Naturally, Reed then opted to stay put in the United States to celebrate and cherish the newest addition to their family, meaning he would not be available to fly over to Australia for Elimination Chamber.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The West Sport" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.