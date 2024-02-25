Becky Lynch Is Glad She Upheld Her Promise To The People At WWE Elimination Chamber

Last December, Becky Lynch vowed to put herself in a position to dethrone the long-reigning WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Now, with a win in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber, Lynch has the opportunity to do just that.

After outlasting five other competitors inside the grueling Elimination Chamber structure, Lynch spoke with "WWE's The Bump" to reflect on her experience. While Lynch is obviously thrilled about her victory, she is even more thrilled to know that she upheld the promise she made to not only herself, but also to the WWE Universe.

"[Tonight] makes me feel good, but not just because I won," Lynch said. "For the last little while, I made a few promises to the people and to myself. I said that I needed to end Nia Jax and I didn't. Tonight, she's now the number one contender for the Women's World Championship. She could be the champion come WrestleMania. I told the people that I was going to win the Royal Rumble and I didn't. And so, as good as winning felt, it felt good that I kept up my promise to the people and to myself. And now, if Rhea Ripley can hold up her end of the deal, 'Mami' and 'The Man' will collide at WrestleMania."

Luckily for Lynch, Ripley did fulfill her part, as she defeated Nia Jax in the emotionally-driven main event of Elimination Chamber to retain her WWE Women's World Championship. As such, Ripley now looks ahead to WrestleMania 40, where she will defend her title in the first-ever televised main roster singles match between herself and Lynch.

With "Mami" vs. "The Man" confirmed for WrestleMania 40, Lynch has also added another layer to her vision, as she now expects there to be fireworks set off for her after she (plans to) take the WWE Women's World Championship off of Ripley.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.