WWE's Seth Rollins Opens Up About Not Being Afraid To Take Risks

Seth Rollins might be gearing up to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 40, but he is still technically unable to compete due to the knee injury he suffered when defending the title against Jinder Mahal. The champion admitted that injuries happen because he goes hard all year round, while he's unafraid to take risks in the ring.

"You play the Lotto enough times and sometimes you're going to win and this is the opposite of that," he told "Inside The Ropes." "I put myself out there, I'm not afraid to take risks. I get out there, I have matches on 'Raw,' I have these live event matches, and accidents are bound to happen."

There were fears that Rollins would be ruled out of appearing on "The Grandest Stage Of Them All," especially due to the fact he's dealt with knee problems in the past. During his recent WWE Elimination Chamber appearance, Rollins confirmed he is just days away from being medically cleared, which means his title match against McIntyre shouldn't be in doubt.

"Fortunately for you and for me, this one's not too serious, I've been able to be at 'Raw' every single week since the injury," he said. "I am very, very close to making a return."

While Rollins is set to make a return to the ring, his rumored original opponent for 'Mania 40, CM Punk, won't be making the show as he is still on the shelf with a triceps injury. The World Heavyweight Champion may potentially be working twice at WrestleMania as he is reportedly set to team with Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns on night one.

