Eric Bischoff Reacts To Sting's AEW Dynamite Promo Last Week

Last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Sting cut a promo that many felt was among the best of his career, where he talked about the recent death of his father, and hyped his upcoming final match with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution. It was so good that even Sting's former WCW boss, and long-time AEW critic Eric Bischoff, thought very highly of it, praising it on "Strictly Business" and later during the most recent episode of "83 Weeks."

"I liked it, let me first say that," Bischoff said. "I liked it a lot...I'm going to set aside the fact that it came across as an afterthought, whatever...I'm going try to be constructively critical, and not just critical. The narrative, the verbiage, everything Sting said was so on the money and real, obviously believable, delivered in a way that absolutely allowed you to buy in and believe and relate to it."

However, there were some aspects of the promo Bischoff wasn't a fan of. Chief among them was the setting of it, which Bischoff confused for a backstage set, not realizing it was filmed outside of Sting's home.

"Here's what I would've done differently," Bischoff said. "I wouldn't have put them on that set. That style, that backstage, on the set, poorly produced lighting, no offense, it is what it is, it served no purpose. We know who Sting is. That kind of eerie backdrop, mood lighting, and the music that may or may not go with it, all that is designed is to reinforce a character.

"We know who Sting is, and we know who Darby is. And by putting it in that environment, where the environment is also a character now because they've made the environment a character, it took away the believability. It wasn't necessary."

