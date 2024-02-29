WWE's Becky Lynch Opens Up About Winning The Women's 2024 Elimination Chamber Match

No matter how much it ruffles the feathers of Liv Morgan or Dominik Mysterio, Becky Lynch is on her way back to challenging for a championship at WrestleMania. "The Man" earned herself a Women's World Championship match against champion Rhea Ripley this April, overcoming five other women, including Morgan, to win the Women's Elimination Chamber this past Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Stopping by "The Bump" on Wednesday, Lynch talked about her victory, admitting that she was sore from the match, happy with the fan support she received in Perth, Australia, and even happier that she kept her word that she would win the Chamber match. As far as having one singular emotion regarding the big win, however, Lynch admitted that she didn't think she could sum it up that way.

"I think that's one of those things where when we have big moments, we're asked 'How do you feel?'" Lynch said. "And you kind of can't describe it, because there's so much going on. First of all, you're in pain. Second of all, you're tired. Obviously, the jet lag is kicking in, and you've flown on a 30-hour flight to get there. You haven't really slept, you've been busy with media appearances.

"And then you've gone over 40 minutes in a steel cage, with people trying to beat the bejeezus out of you. And then you've got this adrenaline dump, but you also have this excitement of what's going to happen next, and there's the emotion, and everything else that's going on...It's hard to summarize into one emotion. It's so much going on."

