All-Star Scramble Match Officially Set, Dante Martin Wins Final Spot On AEW Collision

With less than 24 hours until AEW Revolution, the final piece of the card has fallen into place. Dante Martin defeated Penta El Zero Miedo and Bryan Keith in the opening match of "AEW Collision" to win the eighth and final spot in the All-Star Scramble, the winner of which will receive a future world title shot.

Martin joins a field that also includes Chris Jericho, HOOK, Brian Cage, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, and CMLL's Magnus, who earned his place by defeating Matt Sydal on "AEW Rampage." He and Martin were the only two wrestlers who had to win a qualifier. Wardlow, Hobbs, and Archer were originally set for a "Meat Madness" match at the PPV, but that match was canceled at the last minute by Tony Khan, who reportedly had other participants in mind who couldn't make the show.

Jericho and Wardlow are likely considered the favorites to win the match by most fans, as Jericho is by far the biggest name in the contest, while Wardlow has been getting consistent TV time to put over his quest to become world champion. The two men also had a heated confrontation on "Collision," which only failed to turn into a fight because Jericho was leveled by Hobbs from behind — Jericho has been feuding for months with the Don Callis Family, which Hobbs is part of.