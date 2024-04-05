WWE Superstars Who Went Out Cold During A Match

It's perhaps one of the most famous botches in wrestling history, forever altering the future of WWE and playing a significant part in producing one of the most essential feuds in company history: the night Owen Hart broke Steve Austin's neck and ended their friendship. Right on the doorstep of the famed Attitude Era, Hart and Austin fought over the WWE Intercontinental Championship at the 1997 Summerslam in a "Kiss My A**" match. Still, the stipulation was the least of people's concerns by the end of the bout.

For those who don't know, Hart delivered a sit-out Tombstone Piledriver to Austin, with the "Texas Rattlesnake" not fully prepared for it. Hart dropped to the mat, and Austin's head was the first to connect with the canvas, breaking his neck and briefly paralyzing him. Along with almost becoming paraplegic, Austin was legitimately knocked out but somehow came to and finished the match, picking up the win in the process.

Austin's neck problems led to him having a mostly non-wrestling feud with Vince McMahon, before officially retiring in 2003. However, his retirement wasn't permanent, as Austin fought Kevin Owens in a no-holds-barred match at WWE WrestleMania 38.