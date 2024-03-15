Kamille Opens Up About Leaving The NWA, Conversations With WWE's Shawn Michaels

Following a six-year run with the promotion, former NWA Women's Champion Kamille departed the NWA in January, joining arguably the most crowded free-agent pool in the history of wrestling. While it was not a move that Kamille took lightly, it was also one that was a long time coming. In an interview with "WrestlingNewsCo," Kamille revealed her thought process on departing NWA, following her last match in November, as well as her decision-making process once hitting free agency.

"I knew I was going to take all of December off because I knew what was to come," Kamille said. "Once January started, January 1st, I was a free agent, and...it was funny because of course I have confidence in myself. And I know that I did a wonderful job at NWA as champion. But as I've talked about before, [there was] not a whole bunch of buzz...around the NWA. But I knew my time was done there. I had no idea what to expect in free agency. I really didn't.

"So when January 1 hit, yeah, things got crazy in the best of ways. So I was...just excited if people were interested. And then I found out lots of people were interested. So...I was like 'Okay, I'm going to give myself all of January to really make the best decision,' for not only myself. I'm a married woman, I have my family. So just make the right decision for everything, and...yeah. When February came, I said 'Alright, time to make a decision.' And as I said in my YouTube video...February 1 came, and I made the decision that I've made."