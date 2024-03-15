Kamille Opens Up About Leaving The NWA, Conversations With WWE's Shawn Michaels
Following a six-year run with the promotion, former NWA Women's Champion Kamille departed the NWA in January, joining arguably the most crowded free-agent pool in the history of wrestling. While it was not a move that Kamille took lightly, it was also one that was a long time coming. In an interview with "WrestlingNewsCo," Kamille revealed her thought process on departing NWA, following her last match in November, as well as her decision-making process once hitting free agency.
"I knew I was going to take all of December off because I knew what was to come," Kamille said. "Once January started, January 1st, I was a free agent, and...it was funny because of course I have confidence in myself. And I know that I did a wonderful job at NWA as champion. But as I've talked about before, [there was] not a whole bunch of buzz...around the NWA. But I knew my time was done there. I had no idea what to expect in free agency. I really didn't.
"So when January 1 hit, yeah, things got crazy in the best of ways. So I was...just excited if people were interested. And then I found out lots of people were interested. So...I was like 'Okay, I'm going to give myself all of January to really make the best decision,' for not only myself. I'm a married woman, I have my family. So just make the right decision for everything, and...yeah. When February came, I said 'Alright, time to make a decision.' And as I said in my YouTube video...February 1 came, and I made the decision that I've made."
Kamille On Tony Khan And Shawn Michaels Enjoying Her Work
After reports initially indicated that she would be signing a contract with WWE, recent rumors have suggested Kamille is AEW bound, after negotiations between her and WWE fell through. Kamille didn't confirm her destination but did suggest all possibilities were on the table. She further acknowledged AEW owner Tony Khan's recent praise of her during press for AEW Revolution and also revealed she had spoken with WWE NXT head Shawn Michaels.
"Never say never is great in pro wrestling, because look at CM Punk, right, going back to WWE," Kamille said. "Literally never say never. Once again, I just appreciate so much that he's [Tony] even taken the time out to look at my work, to enjoy my matches, watch my promos, stuff like that. I've had conversations with Shawn Michaels, and I had no idea no clue that Shawn Michaels had any idea who in the world Kamille was. And [I] found out he's a big fan.
"So stuff like that blew my mind. And it was super humbling and amazing. To hear Tony have such nice feedback when you asked him the question the other day was really refreshing, because...there's times in wrestling when you can't do anything right, all the fans hate you. And really, since January 1...I know it'll be a rollercoaster, I know they'll get back to hating me at some point, but everything has been super positive."
