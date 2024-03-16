McKenzie Mitchell Is Excited For This WWE Superstar's Future

While her journey with WWE may be over (for now at least), McKenzie Mitchell continues to wish nothing but the best for her former colleagues, one of whom she considers to be her best friend. During an interview with "Eyes Up Here," the former "WWE NXT" backstage interviewer opened up about her long-time friendship with Chelsea Green, whose efforts have impressed several pundits recently. Given their close bond, Mitchell noted that she is particularly looking forward to following Green's ever-evolving story in WWE.

"My best friend is Chelsea Green," Mitchell said. "I'm so excited for this new era of Chelsea. She was in an NXT. She broke her arm. I think she broke her arm like 2 to 3 times throughout her time with WWE, and then I felt bad she got cut short when she broke her arm. I think she made her SmackDown debut and [in] the same episode, she broke her arm. She got released in the days of COVID. Then when she made her return, I was one of the first people that she told because, of course, I was in the business and we talk business-related or not business-related. So any time I got to work with her [in WWE] was so much fun."

As Mitchell alluded to, Green returned to WWE at the start of 2023 by setting a record for the shortest time spent in a Women's Royal Rumble match. Since resurfacing, Green has adopted a Karen-like gimmick, which is complemented by constant complaints against her fellow locker room members and "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce. Green has also notably earned two reigns as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Sonya Deville and Piper Niven, respectively.

