Tony Khan Says New Talent Will Debut On AEW Dynamite, Fans Won't Be Disappointed

After weeks of anticipation, "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" is all set to go tonight in Boston, Massachusetts. But the arrival of the show has done little to quell the speculation surrounding it, particularly when it comes to any potential debuts that may be occurring on the show.

Now with just hours to go, AEW owner Tony Khan has poured even more gasoline on the fire. In an interview with "TV Insider," Khan confirmed that AEW fans can expect a new member to join the AEW roster tonight on "Big Business."

"Of course," Khan said. "I promise I will not disappoint the fans tonight. There has been an influx of huge names, and tonight is the biggest show yet."

While Khan stopped short of naming who the new member of the AEW roster would be, most in the wrestling industry expect it to be Mercedes Mone. The artist formerly known as Sasha Banks has been linked to AEW since the end of December, with reports suggesting she signed with the promotion soon after in January, and that her debut was planned for "Big Business" in her hometown of Boston.

Even separate from Mone's debut, "Big Business" promises to be a loaded show, with AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defending the title against Wardlow following the latter's victory in the eight-man scramble match at AEW Revolution. The show will also feature Riho vs. Willow Nightingale, Darby Allin vs. Jay White, and Kazuchika Okada's first match on "AEW Dynamite," where he teams with the Young Bucks to take on Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, and a returning Pac.