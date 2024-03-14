WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 3/12/24

While "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" are currently in the midst of a glorious viewership period, the same cannot be said for "WWE NXT." After a strong fall that helped the program secure a new TV deal with the CW Network, "NXT" has steadily seen its ratings decline back to previous levels. It was a trend that continued this past week as well, though there were some positives to go along with the bad news.

Wrestlenomics and SportsMediaWatch report that Tuesday's "NXT" drew 588K total viewers, and 0.16 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Total viewers took a hit from the previous week's episode, "NXT Roadblock," dropping 10% from 654K. The one positive note was the 18-49 demo, with the 0.16 number being identical to the previous week. "NXT" would tie for fourth on the night in sports viewership, being beaten out by college basketball and two NBA games.

"NXT" opened the show strong in total viewership and weak in 18-49, with QH1 drawing 596K and 0.14, a show low in the key demo. From there, the show would largely remain steady in 18-49, drawing between 0.15 and 0.17 for QH's 2 through 8, while total viewership ranged from 589K to 620K through QH's 2 through 7, with the 620K in QH3 serving as the show's highpoint.

The low point in total viewership came in QH8, when the singles match between Shawn Spears and Ridge Holland drew only 551K total viewers, though 18-49 did remain strong at 0.17. The show would recover in its 8-minute overrun, where a Trick Williams promo and confrontation with the Meta-Four drew 582K total viewers, and a show-high 0.19 in 18-49, another sign of the growing star power of Williams.