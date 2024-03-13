WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 3/11/24

As Cody Rhodes looks to finally finish his story against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, while also battling The Rock in the process, WWE has seen viewership skyrocket for both "Raw" and "SmackDown" over the past several weeks. The numbers were up again for "SmackDown" this past Friday when Rhodes and partner Seth Rollins confronted Rock and Reigns, and "Raw" numbers saw an increase themselves this past Monday coming off the big angle.

Wrestlenomics and SpoilerTV report that Monday's "Raw" drew 1.751 million viewers, along with 0.56 in the all too important 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were up from last week's episode, with total viewership rising 6% from 1.649 million, while 18-49 increased 4% from 0.54. "Raw" easily secured the #1 spot on cable last night, with hour one drawing 1.781 million total viewers and 0.56 in 18-49, hour two drawing the highest numbers with 1.845 million and 0.59, while hour three was the lowest drawing hour with 1.628 million and 0.54.

"Raw" once again featured build for both Reigns vs. Rhodes and Reigns/Rock vs. Rhodes/Rollins, with Rhodes cutting an impassioned promo during a sitdown interview with Michael Cole. The show also featured a lengthy promo segment between Drew McIntyre and Rollins, who will wrestle for Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night Two of WrestleMania, and Jey Uso challenging his brother, Jimmy, for a match on the big show.

The third hour of "Raw" was built around a gauntlet match featuring Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh, Ricochet, Chad Gable, and Sami Zayn, with the winner challenging GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. Zayn would enter the match fourth, and defeated Reed, Nakamura, and Gable to secure the victory, much to Gable's disappointment.