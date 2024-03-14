Booker T Says He Almost Had A Run-In With Injured WWE Star At NXT Tapings

"WWE NXT" commentator Booker T has often been critical of a recently returned, now injured fan-favorite after his firing from AEW. The WWE Hall of Famer has frequently shot hard on CM Punk, who returned to WWE at Survivor Series in Chicago, only to be injured in his first televised match back during the Royal Rumble. Booker has often spoken about Punk on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, and said in 2023 that "everybody has some disdain" for Punk. He said he "never really hated" the "Second City Saint," but called him standoffish backstage. On the most recent "Hall of Fame," Booker revealed he came across Punk during "NXT" tapings on Tuesday. He didn't exactly have nice things to say about Punk, but told co-host Brad Gilmore they would discuss it more off the air.

"I almost had a little run-in with CM Punk. The internet might want to pick that up," Booker said. "Me and CM Punk almost got into it at 'NXT' this week ... We'll talk about it later, because they're going to pick it up and run with it." On another episode of his podcast just five months ago, prior to Punk returning, Booker asked listeners what value a person like Punk would bring to the company. He reiterated that Punk was fired from WWE and fired with cause from AEW. However, in the weeks following Punk's Survivor Series return, Booker seemed to walk back his previous comments. He also said he was as surprised as anyone at Punk showing up in Chicago.

It's been speculated and rumored that Punk would like to take over "NXT" following Shawn Michaels' eventual retirement. Punk has been seen backstage at a variety of "NXT" tapings, and has been working with talent. Michaels even said last month there was talk about Punk doing his physical therapy at the Performance Center.