Booker T Discusses Mercedes Mone Signing With AEW

Mercedes Mone made her long-awaited AEW debut on this week's special "Big Business" episode of "AEW Dynamite." Naturally, Mone's arrival was greeted with thunderous "CEO" chants, as she vowed to create meaningful moments, not just for the fans, but for the AEW women's division as well. On a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his take on Mone joining AEW, deeming this move as a positive for everyone involved.

"I honestly felt like Mercedes Mone, when she first left [WWE], I thought she would overshadow anything in AEW. Of course, since she's left WWE, she's kind of cooled a lot. Then going on to New Japan and then getting injured, that was kind of like a setback as well. So now, it feels like a restart to me," Booker said. "This seems like a restart for Mone. And going to AEW, I can't see it being a bad thing, because I was reading a thing where Will Osprey said that the offer from AEW was way better than the offer that he got from WWE. So my thing is she's gonna be able to go over there and make some money she's gonna be able to get a check. Is it a good thing for her? Is it a good thing for AEW? Yes. I'm going just say that. I'm going to leave it at that."

After delivering an introductory speech at the top of "Dynamite," Mone later appeared in the show's main event when she saved Willow Nightingale from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Skye Blue and TBS Champion Julia Hart. Nightingale and Mone, of course, are no strangers to each other, as the two previously faced off for the newly-minted NJPW STRONG Women's Championship at NJPW's 2023 Resurgence event. Unfortunately, that was also the same match where Mone suffered a serious ankle injury that kept her sidelined for several months.

