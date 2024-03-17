Tommy Dreamer Assesses AEW's Recent Acquisitions

Recent weeks have seen a trio of familiar faces officially settle into their new home of All Elite Wrestling. These figures, of course, are Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and Mercedes Mone, all of whom have previous ties to NJPW. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer shared his assessment, and excitement, regarding these particular acquisitions.

"Throughout [last week's 'AEW Dynamite'] show, I thought, again, I got to praise Excalibur, [Tony] Schiavone, and Taz for their commentary, but talking about the free agents that they have signed in the last few weeks. They got Okada, Ospreay, and Mercedes Mone. That's a three hell of a pickups. And where they're going to be fit in, obviously they're going to be thrust to the top because [of] money that they're making and acquisitions. It was a loaded show. And when you were talking about how do [AEW] continue with keeping this momentum, now it's like 'I have all my players.' You also got to see whose contracts are ending, where we're going, and what we want to do, and just keep on moving forward. But you got three new, very, very talented people."

Ospreay's pivot to full-time AEW competition follows the expiration of his NJPW contract, coupled with his desire to keep his home base centered in the United Kingdom. Okada found himself in a similar scenario, as his NJPW deal came to an end in late-January. For Mone, her arrival to AEW marks the next chapter in her post-WWE career. While continuing to bounce back from a serious ankle injury, Mone reportedly inked a deal with AEW in early 2024.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.