WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report: 3/15/24

It's all been positives for "SmackDown's" viewership ever since the end of January, as Cody Rhodes' chase to end Roman Reigns' reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and the incorporation of The Rock into the storyline as a member of the Bloodline, has led to record-setting numbers. And with yet another Rock appearance this past Friday, the "SmackDown" numbers appeared poised to be strong once again.

They were. Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that "SmackDown" drew 2.340 million total viewers, and 0.68 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The numbers were slightly down from the previous week, with total viewership falling 4% from 2.439 million, while 18-49 was down 1% from 0.69. Even still, "SmackDown" maintained its stranglehold over Friday night, coming in at #1 for the night in the 18-49 demo, besting "Fire Country" in CBS by a wide margin.

While quarter-hour data isn't yet available, The Rock seems to have been the catalyst yet again, as the future WWE Hall of Famer opened the show with a special "Rock concert," where he mocked Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who will face him and Reigns at Night One of WrestleMania. The segment has since drawn controversy due to its length, with conflicting reports suggesting Rock went either slightly over or slightly under his allotted time, and Rock's use of vulgar language, despite WWE discouraging that practice for its regular talent in a memo weeks ago.

One unfortunate moment to occur on "SmackDown" was an injury suffered by Asuka, who was seen limping during an end-of-the-show angle where she and fellow Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and WWE Women's Champion IYO Sky attacked Sky's WrestleMania opponent, Bayley. At this time, there is no update on the severity of Asuka's injury.