Matt Hardy Explains His Presence At Recent WWE Raw Taping, Gives AEW Contract Update

Fans in attendance for last week's episode of "WWE Raw" were treated to an exciting evening of in-ring action as WWE inches closer to WrestleMania 40. Many fans were also treated to the surprise of meeting former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy, who made an impromptu visit to the venue alongside his wife, Reby. On the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt laid out the series of events that led him and Reby to "Raw" recently.

"Literally, myself and my wife, which we try and do once, maybe twice a week when we can, we had a date night where it was just me and her, without kids," Matt said. "We were having a great dinner in Raleigh, and she was contacted by one of her friends that she does a spa with in Raleigh, and Raleigh is just a few miles from the Hardy Compound, everyone knows that. They had a suite, which they always have, over at the PNC [Arena], and they invited Reby over. They said, 'Hey, you wanna come hang out? There's free food. We'd like to see you.'"

Though he was initially hesitant about going to "Raw," Matt noted that Reby was insistent on meeting her friend there. As such, the couple made the short drive to the PNC Arena, where they situated themselves in one of the sky box suites. Matt and Reby's trip to "Raw" spanned about 90 minutes, as they arrived at approximately 9:00 pm before exiting the building around 10:30 pm. In addition to hanging out with Reby's friends, Matt recalled that he was also approached by a long line of fans, with whom he estimates he took 200 photos with.

