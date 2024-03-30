WWE SmackDown 3/29/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I don't think I'm alone when I say that the Cody Rhodes vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson feud, featuring Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, can be a little suffocating. Sure, these guys have put great stuff out in recent weeks — can't believe Rhodes suffered from blood loss *and* hypothermia in the final, rainy moments of last Monday's "WWE Raw" — but there comes a time when a feud becomes oversaturated. The segments are consistent, sure, but eventually they become stale, uninspired, and underwhelming. They don't have the same gravity that they used to — the words said and the actions done don't mean much anymore.

Advertisement

So when there was no sign of Rhodes or The Rock in the house to make some unnecessary additions to their saga-length story Friday night, I was not complaining — until there was some weird, also unnecessary drama recap for what happened on"Raw." This went on far too long for a two-hour show. In a place as fast-paced as the ring, a lot can happen in the three minutes the recap took (approximately five minutes if you want to count Paul Heyman's announcement that Reigns ordered Rhodes' assault as part of the "recap"). Those three-to-five minutes could have been allocated to a longer backstage brawl between IYO SKY and Bayley, or a longer announcement segment from Jade Cargill, or a more satisfying match between The Street Profits and A-Town-Down-Under, or literally anything else. (That said, the phrase "2 hours and 11 minutes later" was so specific that it was kind of hilarious.)

Advertisement

I get that Johnson and Rhodes' story is currently the hottest thing in WWE right now, but it's a bit upsetting that these two huge names — names that do not need any more screen time then they are currently allotted — still continue to take up space even when not physically present. Is WWE afraid that if we go one (1) show without mentioning The Rock, we're suddenly going to forget about him? Where was that energy when SKY and Bayley's feud would go a whole week without new developments? Do we need to be reminded, day in and day out, that The Bloodline hates "The American Nightmare's" guts?

There is such a thing as overdoing it, and I genuinely think that the exposure Johnson and Rhodes are getting is borderline overdoing it. When you have Rhodes stumbling to fill up space in a promo because there is legitimately nothing else to say, then that's probably a good indicator that you can afford to lay off a storyline. We don't need a recap segment for a feud that has as much exposure as this one, and we definitely don't need it when it eats up three-to-five minutes of valuable time that could be used to develop any of the several other WrestleMania storylines that "SmackDown" is responsible for building.

Advertisement

Written by Angeline Phu