WWE RAW 4/1/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

"NXT" Takeover: New York is probably, objectively, the best Takeover. Even Tony Khan would agree with that, after looking at the Cagematch ratings to make sure. I would argue that all five matches on that show have at least an argument for Match of the Night, but my favorite is the opener, an "NXT" Tag Team Championship match between the War Raiders (Rowe and Hanson) and the unlikely duo of Aleister Black and Ricochet. If you've never seen this match (or even if it's just been a while highly recommend changing that in the near future.

That was five years ago, almost to the day. The War Raiders (Rowe and Hanson) are now The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar), and Erik is out injured with an uncertain future. Aleister Black is now Malaki Black and wrestling for a different company. But Ivar and Ricochet are still in WWE, and Monday night, they put on a match that would have been right at home on a Takeover card. They even re-used one of the biggest spots from that tag team match when Ricochet caught the much bigger Ivar in his arms and suplexed him over his head, and Ricochet got the win with his 630 Splash, which he hasn't used often on the main roster. It was a tremendous match between two guys who have always worked well together, and it's just not the kind of thing you would ever see on "Raw" with Vince McMahon in charge.

That 2019 Takeover crowd popped for everything these guys did, but it's 2024 now, and you don't usually see "Raw" crowds going absolutely bonkers for lower midcard matches like this. Ricochet isn't on the WrestleMania 40 card; he's kind of feuding with The Judgment Day, but he's not part of any of the five teams challenging them for the tag titles this weekend. And yet, by the end of this absolute banger of a match, every person in Barclays was seemingly chanting along with the final pitfall. Obviously we'll have to wait to see what happens, but it felt like a potential star-making moment for Ricochet, who's still only 35 and who also demonstrated massive improvement in his character and promo work in his feud with Logan Paul over the summer. Monday's match wasn't just a throwback to the glory days of the Black & Gold — it was a reminder of who these two wrestlers how, and how high they could climb if WWE took away the ceiling.

Written by Miles Schneiderman