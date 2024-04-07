WWE's Becky Lynch Names Her Favorite Movies Starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson

Becky Lynch has plenty on her mind regarding WrestleMania 40, and not just her match against Rhea Ripley for Ripley's Women's World Championship. That's because her husband, Seth Rollins, has two matches to look forward to, from defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night Two to teaming with Cody Rhodes to take on Roman Reigns and the Rock in the main event of Night One.

It's the latter match that puts Lynch in an awkward position, as she revealed during an interview with "Adrian Hernandez." The awkwardness isn't due to Lynch's brief association with Rock back in 2019, however, but more to do with the fact that it involves Lynch's husband going up against the star of "The Tooth Fairy," a move that holds a special place in Lynch's heart.

"I think that's my favorite Rock movie," Lynch said. "I love that movie. That movie rocked, no pun intended."

While Lynch is a big fan of "The Tooth Fairy," her and Rollins' daughter, Roux, prefers Rock's character, Maui, from the hit film "Moana." This presents another bit of awkwardness to the match, especially since Lynch was able to introduce her daughter to Rock.

"The Maui thing, she got to meet Maui too," Lynch said. "I got to introduce her to Maui. She got to meet The Rock. Yeah...he was so kind to her, and sang your welcome to her, and explained that the cat took his hair, and that's why he looks different. So, it's going to be hard for her knowing that her dad's going to beat up Maui. But we'll get through it, we'll get through it as a family."

