AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/3/2024

April 2024 has already been an eventful one for All Elite Wrestling. Between the fiery comments made by CM Punk and the company releasing multiple talents from their contracts, some fans might have forgotten that amongst all of the big news outside of the ring, the company was set to put on another action-packed episode of "AEW Dynamite" on April 3. The question is, how many fans remembered to tune in?

Advertisement

According to Wrestlenomics, the April 3 edition of "AEW Dynamite" averaged a total of 752,000 viewers, essentially flat from the historically low numbers for the March 27 episode. When it comes to the key 18-49 demographic, there was also no change from last week's 0.23 number. "Dynamite" once again placed third for all shows on cable for Wednesday night, only being beaten out by the two NBA games that aired on ESPN.

Like most weeks, the show benefited from a strong lead-in from "The Big Bang Theory," which helped QH1 bring in 933,000 viewers.. That number had dropped to 761,000 viewers by the end of QH2, with the first 30 minutes of the show being Adam Copeland's promo and Will Ospreay's victory over Powerhouse Hobbs. Viewership would rise slightly to 780,000 for the top of the second hour that saw Billy Gunn's match with Jay White, but would eventually drop to as low as 655,000 viewers by the end of the second hour. The six-minute overrun meant that the show finished with 708,000 viewers getting to see Samoa Joe putting a bloody Swerve Strickland through a table as they made their AEW World Championship match at Dynasty official with an in-ring contract signing.

Advertisement