WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 Full & Final Card

With night one of WrestleMania 40 in the rearview mirror, the WWE Universe now looks forward to the festivities of night two, which includes six more exciting matches.

Coming off his main-event tag team match last night, Seth Rollins will now pivot his attention to "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre, who is set to challenge him for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins and McIntyre won't be alone though, as an injured CM Punk will serve as the special guest commentator for their title clash. Rollins' night one tag partner, Cody Rhodes, is also slated to compete in a high-profile title match tonight. In this case of Rhodes, he will once again be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but this time, it will be contested with the added stipulation of Bloodline Rules.

Two other title matches will also take form. Similar to Cody Rhodes, "The Role Model" Bayley secured her WrestleMania spot with a win at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Ultimately, Bayley opted to vie for the WWE Women's Championship, which is currently held by her now former stablemate, IYO SKY. The final championship match on the card will see veterans Kevin Owens and Randy Orton face United States Champion Logan Paul in a triple threat. Much like night one, fans can also expect Paul's PRIME business logo to be displayed in the center of the ring throughout the evening.

In non-title competition, "The Megastar" LA Knight will take on "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles in the culmination of a four-month fiery feud. Finally, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) will square off against the Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) in a fitting six-man Philadelphia Street Fight.

