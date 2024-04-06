WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Shares His WrestleMania 40 Predictions
It's WrestleMania season and many people have already given their predictions for WWE WrestleMania 40. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has offered his insight as well.
He broke down the WrestleMania 40 card on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, with one of his biggest predictions relating to Cody Rhodes. "Cody might be backing himself into a corner man," Booker said. "Cody ain't going to retire, he ain't going to do commentary, even if he was to lose this match, Cody's going to be in it for the long haul. If Cody doesn't win it this time, he's going to stick around and hopefully win it the next time. If he doesn't win it at WrestleMania, it might be at Summerslam or whatever. I don't see Cody Rhodes walking away from this business until the dream is complete."
Booker also gave his thoughts on some of the other matches on the card, including the other big men's title match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The WWE Hall of Famer says that he likes what Rollins and McIntyre have been doing over the past few weeks and that it will likely be a good match. He believes that McIntyre has really stepped his game up to become a major player, and he wouldn't be surprised if McIntyre leaves WrestleMania 40 as the champion. As for the grudge match between Jey and Jimmy Uso, Booker is torn on who he thinks will pick up the win, but he is certain that it will end up being a fantastic bout.
Does Booker T Think Rhea Ripley Will Lose At WrestleMania 40?
One of the other big grudge matches taking place at WrestleMania 40 is between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch, which has become one of the most hostile feuds in WWE over the past few weeks due, in no small part due to Ripley bringing up Lynch's daughter, Roux.
Lynch has the experience edge over Ripley when it comes to big time moments at WrestleMania, but Booker doesn't see Ripley losing her title this weekend. "She's hot. I mean they've got the rocket on her right now and I don't see Rhea losing anytime soon," Booker said. "She could be that champion that rolls like this Roman Reigns run that he's at, just because she looks so dominant and she looks the part, she fits the part, she plays the part. I don't see anybody beating Rhea Ripley for quite some time."
Another big grudge match on the show is between LA Knight and AJ Styles, who have been brawling anywhere and everywhere at this point. While Booker feels like he's going to see a great match, he is unsure as to where WWE are going with Knight considering he isn't as hot as he was just a few months ago. "I think the fans are still with LA Knight, but going against someone like AJ Styles, that's a tough matchup for LA Knight because AJ is truly that good...it could be a highlight moment for him."
As for the six team ladder match for the both sets of WWE Tag Team Championships, Booker wants The Miz and R-Truth to walk away with the gold, primarily because he wants to see Truth win another championship after so many years of service in WWE.
