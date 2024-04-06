WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Shares His WrestleMania 40 Predictions

It's WrestleMania season and many people have already given their predictions for WWE WrestleMania 40. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has offered his insight as well.

He broke down the WrestleMania 40 card on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, with one of his biggest predictions relating to Cody Rhodes. "Cody might be backing himself into a corner man," Booker said. "Cody ain't going to retire, he ain't going to do commentary, even if he was to lose this match, Cody's going to be in it for the long haul. If Cody doesn't win it this time, he's going to stick around and hopefully win it the next time. If he doesn't win it at WrestleMania, it might be at Summerslam or whatever. I don't see Cody Rhodes walking away from this business until the dream is complete."

Advertisement

Booker also gave his thoughts on some of the other matches on the card, including the other big men's title match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The WWE Hall of Famer says that he likes what Rollins and McIntyre have been doing over the past few weeks and that it will likely be a good match. He believes that McIntyre has really stepped his game up to become a major player, and he wouldn't be surprised if McIntyre leaves WrestleMania 40 as the champion. As for the grudge match between Jey and Jimmy Uso, Booker is torn on who he thinks will pick up the win, but he is certain that it will end up being a fantastic bout.