WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

In the words of General Manager Ava, the match between Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley against Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, and Izzi Dame showed that "NXT" had "the best women's division in professional wrestling". Regardless of if you agree with that statement as a whole or not, the performance those six women put on at Stand & Deliver was undeniable. From the opening bell until the closing moments, it was booked to be an electrifying back-and-forth, and the talented individuals involved showed up and showed out.

The team of Hail, Jordan, and Henley had great chemistry together. Their moves flowed together, and when they moved together as one, complex unit, it was a beautiful sight to see. Henley's experience showed through during her in-ring moments with James and Dame — her body flew through the air with such great intensity, and yet in her bulldog-to-kick combo on James and Dame, she showed a surprising degree of control for someone still in developmental. She moves like nobody on the main roster does, flinging herself around with what seems like reckless abandon but is actually a series of calculated bursts of energy that make her moves look wild and devastating. Henley's explosive style never sacrificed itself in quality, and she felt like solid ground for the newer faces of Hail and Jordan to build from.

Both Hail and Jordan showed a youthful fire in their performances. Jordan proved herself to be a great athlete, and while the way she moves in the ring is distinctly green and not as practiced as Henley, she made up for it with her effortlessness. Jordan made jumping over the top rope into a spinning crossbody onto Dame look so easy and seamless. Where Jordan made wrestling look easy, Hail brought all the energy to the ring — if you listen closely, you can still hear her screaming all the way from Philadelphia. All of her energy is concentrated and condensed into a little package, and when she was let out in the ring in front of over 16,000 people, it was like a firecracker.

Jayne, James, and Dame deserve their flowers, as well. While they were often on the losing side of Henley, Hail, and Jordan's offense, they sold the moves they took beautifully. Wrestling is a two-way street: A wrestler's offense is only as good as the person taking it. James, Jayne, and Dame were the perfect foundation to support the young and spunky Hail and Jordan, and their ability to work with such a varying spectrum of personalities in their opponents deserves nothing short of praise.

And the finish of the match was the best way this six-person tag match could have ended. After Hail and Jayne enjoyed their face-off moment — their feud was the spark that set this six-person feud ablaze, after all — Hail found herself narrowly avoiding certain doom courtesy of Dame. A DDT attempt from Hail turned into an imminent spinebuster from Dame, until Hail somehow snaked her body into a Kimura Lock on Dame. With Jayne out of the picture and the rest of the women grounded from recent out-of-ring shenanigans, Hail won the match by making Dame tap out. It looks great for Hail to pick up the win for her team, and it makes sense for her role as the central character in this whole chronicle. It also leaves the door open for Hail and Jayne to run it back one-on-one in the future, seeing as Jayne technically did not tap out.

All six women involved in Stand and Deliver's tag team match were phenomenal, and the match finish foreshadowed a future bout between two of "NXT"'s most meteorically rising stars. Factor in the also excellent women's title match between Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria, and Ava had a great case when she claimed that the women in "NXT" were among the greatest in the world.

Written by Angeline Phu