Major Celebrity Set For WWE WrestleMania Return

Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 40 saw its share of celebrities, from Lil Wayne to Jason Kelce, and it seems Night 2 will also include celebrity appearances. According to Fightful Select, WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg could be making an appearance, as he is listed internally for the event. The outlet reports Snoop Dogg is set to announce the night's attendance.

Snoop Dogg was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016, but has previously appeared on "AEW Dynamite," which reportedly earned him some heat within WWE at the time. The ill will between the Hall of Famer and the company did not appear to last long, however, as Snoop co-hosted WrestleMania 39 alongside The Miz. He made the most of his time at the event, even appearing alongside Rey Mysterio during his entrance to honor the late Eddie Guerrero.

Snoop was praised for his quick thinking during Mania 39; the rapper initially set up a match between Miz and a returning Shane McMahon, but the match was doomed from the start when McMahon immediately tore his quad. As McMahon was being escorted away, Snoop Dogg took over the match, landing a "Snoop Elbow" on Miz and pinning him for the victory.

