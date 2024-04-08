AEW Alum Matt Hardy Reacts To CM Punk's Recent Comments

CM Punk's interview with Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" detailed his AEW career, including his backstage brawl with Jack Perry at All In, opinions of Tony Khan's leadership, and his desire to be released following the "Brawl Out" incident in 2022. Many people have shared their opinions on what Punk had to say, including Matt Hardy, who took to his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast to reveal his thoughts.

"As far as some of the things he said, to me, it's very CM Punk, for better or for worse, it's just very CM Punk. That's just who he is." Hardy has reportedly left AEW since the time the podcast was recorded, with the former WWE Tag Team Champion deciding not to sign a new contract.

AEW hasn't taken Punk's comments lying down, though. The April 3 episode of "AEW Dynamite" opened with Adam Copeland cutting a promo about how there has been so much "negative BS" surrounding the company in the lead-up to the episode. Dax Harwood, a close friend of Punk, cut his own promo that urged AEW fans to keep with the product and not let anyone take their joy away, which has since been confirmed not to be a reference to Punk. The upcoming April 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite" will see The Young Bucks air unseen security footage of Punk's brawl with Jack Perry, but it remains to be seen if the company will actually go through with it.

