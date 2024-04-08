Why Fighting Kevin Owens Was Harder Than Boxing Floyd Mayweather For Logan Paul

Since he won the WWE United States Championship from Rey Mysterio last fall, Logan Paul has found himself at odds with one Kevin Owens, facing him in singles action, as part of the Elimination Chamber, and at WrestleMania, where he defeated Owens and Randy Orton in three-way action. Even in victory, Paul has come to acknowledge how much has gone into his battles with OWens.

A day before defeating him and Orton, Paul sat down with "The Pat McAfee Show" to talk about his feud with Owens and his current WWE run, and how the latter compared to his past career boxing. During that discussion, Paul was posed the question regarding what was more difficult; stepping into a ring with Owens, or with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, whom Paul fought to a draw back in June 2021.

"I can't believe I'm about to say this...fighting Kevin Owens was harder than fighting Floyd Mayweather," Paul said. "Let me tell you something; wrestling is the hardest thing I have ever done in my life. There is no industry that requires the amount of skillsets all in one like the WWE. It is crazy. You know the amount of things you have to think about when you're in that ring.

"I liken it, and I've said it a thousand times, but when you're boxing, I'm worried about one person. I'm worried about the guy across from me. When I'm wrestling, I'm worried about 60K people in the arena. And it's my job to make sure they got their money's worth. I take that very, very seriously. I'm in the lab man. I want to make sure you guys got your money's worth on Sunday."

