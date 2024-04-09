WWE Star Alexa Bliss Fires Shots At Buzzfeed

WWE star Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen on TV in quite some time, but the performer is still active online. After Bliss discovered that she was recently used as the featured image in a Buzzfeed article criticizing influencers, the wrestler took to social media platform X to share that she's not too happy about it.

Advertisement

Hey @BuzzFeed – "ask people before you record them" maybe ask before using my pic. If you're gonna steal it, use it for something SOMEWHAT accurate. I am a professional athlete & sports entertainer. Not an influencer #theirony pic.twitter.com/npX804rpf0 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 9, 2024

Bliss took issue with several aspects of the article, from the use of her photo to the implication that she was an influencer. Buzzfeed's use of the photo is ironic, as pointed out by Bliss, due to the outlet's Instagram caption criticizing influencers for using people's photographs without their permission.

The wrestler has been largely absent from WWE over the last several years. Bliss revealed in early 2023 that she successfully dealt with a skin cancer diagnosis and, later that year, Bliss gave birth to her first child with husband Ryan Cabrera. For a brief time, Bliss was aligned onscreen with Bray Wyatt, paying off years of teases. That was derailed when Wyatt's health issues forced him offscreen and, eventually, led to his death.

Advertisement

Though her last match took place in January 2023, Bliss has stated she intends to continue wrestling in the future. Last month, Bliss posted an update hinting that she had begun training for her return. While it's not yet clear when she'll make her comeback, it seems as though the former five-time world champion and Women's Money in the Bank winner is aiming to be back in a WWE ring sometime this year.