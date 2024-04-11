The Rock Reacts To Being Named 'Most Iconic WWE Wrestler'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made an extended return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 40, and got back in the ring alongside his cousin, former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Ahead of the event, Rock spent a lot of time on weekly WWE TV cutting heel promos against opponents former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and the man who would go on to defeat Reigns, Cody Rhodes. He even scored a pinfall victory over Rhodes during the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night 1. Following his return, it was revealed that Rock was voted the "most iconic WWE Wrestler" in a survey commissioned by 2K Games.

Advertisement

According to the company, 72% of those who voted went for Rock. "The People's Champ" responded to the honor on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. "Absolutely blown away," Rock wrote. "Love you back. THANK YOU. Pro wrestling is in my blood. Respect, passion, grit, love. 4L." He signed the post as his most recent nickname, "Final Boss." He also tagged media company HypeBeast, WWE, and TKO in his post.

Absolutely blown away.

Love you back.

THANK YOU. Pro wrestling is in my blood.

Respect, passion, grit, love.

4L - Final Boss @HYPEBEAST @WWE @TKOGrp pic.twitter.com/0AIn76hA7Z — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 11, 2024

Rock announced on Monday's "WWE Raw," after congratulating Rhodes on his victory, he would be taking a step away following his weeks-long run on TV. "The Brama Bull" will remain behind-the-scenes, however, despite his Hollywood movie schedule, as he was named to the board of TKO Group Holdings ahead of his return back in January. It was reported Wednesday that Johnson received over $9 million in TKO stock following WrestleMania.

Advertisement