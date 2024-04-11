Jim Ross Discusses Ronda Rousey's Recent WWE Comments

Since the existence of Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, accusing McMahon of sex trafficking and abuse, became public in January, former WWE star Ronda Rousey has been among the most vocal speaking out against McMahon and WWE's backstage culture. This has included Rousey criticizing both McMahon and long-time WWE executive Bruce Prichard, both publicly and in her new book, "Our Fight," as well as revealing that WWE star Drew Gulak attempted to pull the strings of her sweatpants off backstage at a WWE show.

During the latest episode of "Grilling JR," AEW announcer and former WWE employee Jim Ross touched upon Rousey's criticism of WWE while she's been promoting her memoir. And at least in Ross' view, Rousey's public criticisms of WWE and McMahon could've been handled a bit differently.

"It's unsettling, honestly," Ross said. "I don't know if that's the way to promote any product in a negative light. A negative light doesn't shine very brightly on most projects. I understand what she's doing, I understand why she's doing it. She wants to sell books, and I'm sure her book is good. She's very outspoken, she's very honest. But I think sometimes, you've got to unsaddle that negative horse, saddle it back up with something that's more positive.

"That would be my suggestion to her. I'm a big fan of Ronda Rousey's...She's special. No one's quite like her. But she's awfully bitter right now. And like I said, sometimes the bitterness is [a] sensation or seasoning, to steal a line...sometimes it turns you off a bit. So I think she'd be better served talking about her book than talking about her experiences with WWE."

