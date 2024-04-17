Dave Meltzer Speculates On WWE Status Of Former Wyatt Family Members

With teases on WWE television, most recent as of Monday during "WWE Raw," the former Wyatt Family, founded by the late Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt, is once again at the forefront of fans' minds. Following the release of WWE documentary "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal" on Peacock, it seems likely that Wyatt's brother, Taylor Rotunda, better known as Bo Dallas in WWE, will return to the company with the "Uncle Howdy" character he was portraying before his brother was taken off TV with medical issues prior to his passing. Dave Meltzer speculated on the status of members of the Wyatt Family on Wrestling Observer Radio," after rumors began swirling regarding Erick Rowan's status with WWE after the star was pulled from indie dates due to "contract obligations." Meltzer said Rowan is "probably" heading back to the company, among others.

"Uncle Howdy's coming back, for sure. They had a tease during the show... it was like a Bray Wyatt tease," Meltzer said. "They're going to be doing Bray Wyatt teases and he's going to do a character based probably on an idea from Bray Wyatt."

Meltzer also commented on the status of Braun Strowman, who has been out of action for almost a year due to an injury that required cervical spinal fusion surgery. Strowman was recruited by Wyatt to join his stable in August 2015 alongside Rowan and the late Luke Harper, who was known as Brodie Lee in AEW.

"Strowman's out with neck surgery and he's getting better," he said. "He should be back somewhat soon, but I don't know what the timetable is on that."

With the recent teases that seem to be leading toward the return of Uncle Howdy, Meltzer believes a reunion in Wyatt's honor could be possible. As of this writing, no official dates of debuts have been referenced in any teases.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.