WWE Star Karrion Kross Shares Ominous Warning Ahead Of NXT

Despite coming up short against Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins at Night Two of WrestleMania 40, Karrion Kross and the rest of the Final Testament aren't down in the dumps. That may be because the group has decided to refocus their energies on "NXT," with Authors of Pain members Akam and Rezar returning to the brand just days after WrestleMania, attacking the new NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Fraizer in the process, and setting up a tag title match between the two sides for night two of "NXT Spring Breakin" on April 30.

As it turns out, fans won't have to wait that long before they see Final Testament on their screens again. Taking to X earlier Tuesday afternoon, Kross warned the "NXT" audience that "another sermon" would be taking place tonight, indicating that Final Testament will have a presence on night one of "Spring Breakin." Kross also advised those watching to "prepare to fall and pray."

Final Testament's presence seems to confirm the message Kross sent on last week's "NXT" show, where he declared the group would go "where they want when they want," with aspirations towards taking over both "NXT" and WWE as a whole. "NXT" has proven to be a comfort zone for all members of Final Testament in the past, as Kross won the NXT Championship twice during his time there, while Authors of Pain won the NXT Tag Team Championships back in 2017.

In addition to Final Testament's "sermon," "Spring Breakin" will also feature two titles matches, with Roxanne Perez defending the NXT Women's Title against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley, while Trick Williams challenges Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship. Should Williams lose to Dragunov, he will be forced to leave NXT for good.