WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 4/22/24

It had been a wonderful month for WWE in April, as the promotion enjoyed a successful two nights of WrestleMania 40, and fantastic ratings for both "Raw" and "SmackDown" coming out of the "Showcase of the Immortals." Things continued to be positive for the red brand last week, with "Raw" holding up well even with slight drops from the post-Mania episode. Unfortunately, stiff competition led to the good times coming to an end last night.

Wrestlenomics reports that Monday's episode of "Raw" drew 1.597 million viewers, and 0.52 in the ever-important 18-49 demographic. The numbers represented a notable decline in both total viewership and the demo, with the former falling 12% from last week's 1.807 million viewers, while the latter dropped 15% from 0.61.

While numbers falling following WrestleMania was to be expected, "Raw" appeared to have been hurt a bit more by the presence of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 of the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers and Game 2 of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets going up against the red brand. Knicks-Sixers would draw 2.945 million viewers and 0.95 in 18-49, while Lakers-Nuggets would draw 3.615 million and a monster 1.24. The games would also affect "Raw's" standing for the night, knocking it from #1 on cable in 18-49 down to #3.

The main story on "Raw" was the 14-women battle royal to determine the new WWE Women's World Champion, after Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate the title due to an injury one week ago. The winner was none other than the woman Ripley defeated at WrestleMania, Becky Lynch, who eliminated Liv Morgan to capture her eighth Women's Championship while in WWE.