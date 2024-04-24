Goldberg Refuses To Comment On Allegations Against Ex-WWE CEO Vince McMahon

It's now been nearly four months since the world learned of Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, accusing McMahon and Laurinaitis of sex trafficking and abuse. And while some have spoken up about the lawsuit as it moves closer and closer to court, with McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE set to respond to Grant in May, plenty of those who worked closely with McMahon over the years have remained silent on the matter. This includes former WCW and WWE Champion Goldberg, who first worked for McMahon from 2003-04 and again from 2016 to 2022.

Goldberg was allowed the opportunity to change that, however, when he sat down on "93.7's The Ticket" four days ago, and co-host and former NFL star Adam Carriker asked Goldberg whether he would like to speak on the lawsuit and allegations against McMahon.

"No, I really don't," Goldberg said. "Everybody has an opinion, and...again, it's kind of like me asking you how you felt about your head coaches throughout the years, about your general managers throughout the years. And it's not fair for anybody to give an opinion based upon their own opinion, and not be...not slandered, but rung through the wringer by other people, based upon what they think of that because they weren't there. As with all bosses...former bosses, we had good times, we had bad times. But that is what it is. And the allegations and the things that have come to the forefront over the past six months or a year, I have no comment on it. It's not my place."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "93.7 The Ticket" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription