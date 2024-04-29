AEW Champ Swerve Strickland Recalls Advice From WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels

Swerve Strickland is now the AEW World Champion, with a wrestling journey that has taken him from CZW to Lucha Underground and eventually WWE before landing in AEW. Speaking on "One Nation Radio," Strickland revealed a piece of advice given to him along the way by the legendary Shawn Michaels during Strickland's time in WWE NXT.

"I'll never forget [when] Shawn Michaels pulled me aside and told me, 'Hey, Swerve. Sorry to break this to you, but ... you're going to have to be one of the guys that takes the long road to get to where you need to be. You're like me,'" Strickland said. "When we get there, it's sweet. It's a really good, sweet feeling, but we're not the ones gifted to be ... chosen [as a] first draft pick."

The AEW World Champion then cited his belief in God putting people like himself and Michaels against adversity so they can tell their stories to the world. Continuing the football metaphor, Strickland said he and Michaels are like sixth-round draft picks that eventually go on to become starters and win the Super Bowl.

"We're the chosen ones to tell that kind of story and that takes a lot of discipline," Strickland continued. "A lot of early mornings [and] late nights. ... Representing in a way that's like — I just happen to be an African American man that's working hard, but I feel like that story translates to every nationality. Man, woman, it doesn't matter."

Following up on his big victory, Strickland wrestled a Title Eliminator match against Kyle Fletcher on last week's "AEW Dynamite." He then appeared on "AEW Collision," cutting a promo about his title win before being approached by Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club. Strickland and Castagnoli then wrestled a title match in the main event, with Strickland retaining.

