Don Callis Says He Has His Eyes On This AEW Top Guy To Recruit For His Family

It's been nearly a year since Don Callis formed The Don Callis Family, and so far the stable has produced mixed results. While Callis has recruited top-level talents such as Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Kyle Fletcher, and has triumphed over rivals Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, the stable has so far failed to capture a World Champion and recently suffered a blow when Hobbs when down with injury.

Despite that, Callis is still confident in the stable's future, perhaps because he's looking to add to it. During an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," Callis revealed he wants not just any talent joining his family, but the man atop AEW's mountain right now.

"I'm in recruitment mode," Callis said. I've got my eye firmly set on Swerve Strickland because Swerve is a class A talent with a class C management. I'm talking about Prince Nana, who I like. He's a good guy. But Prince Nana is not equipped to manage the World Champion. I am, and I've proven it. I've managed multiple world champions in my career. Everything I touch turns to gold, everything Nana touches turns to nothing."

While Callis' potential recruitment of the AEW World Champion remains to be seen, Callis is looking at recruiting more than just Strickland. The Callis Family leader has been seen over the past several weeks getting involved in the issues between Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy, having watched the aftermath of the Parking Lot Brawl between Beretta and Chuck Taylor, when Cassidy was held back from attacking Beretta and later attempting to calm Cassidy down last week on "AEW Dynamite" during another confrontation with his old Best Friend.

