Absent AEW & ROH Performer Reportedly Sidelined With Concussion Issues

Charlette Renegade, one-half of The Renegades tag team in AEW and ROH, hasn't wrestled in 2024, and the possible reason for her absence has been revealed.

As per "Fightful Select," Charlette has had to deal with concussion issues which is why she hasn't featured on either AEW or ROH, while her twin sister Robyn, has continued to wrestle. The report claims that there is no date set for her return, but is working towards getting better and being cleared to return to the ring.

Robyn, meanwhile, has wrestled as a singles star since her twin's sister's concussion. The 24-year-old has wrestled on both ROH and AEW, even earning a shot at the AEW TBS Championship on "AEW Rampage" in March, but lost to then-champion, Julia Hart. She recently even faced Thunder Rosa on "AEW Collision," but lost to the former AEW Women's World Champion. The Renegades, who are former NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions, have been a part of the ROH roster since March 2023, joining the promotion after featuring in a few "AEW Dark" shows.

AEW has a few stars on the sidelines due to concussion issues aside from Charlette Renegade. A recent report revealed that ROH Pure Champion, Wheeler Yuta, has shown concussion symptoms which is why he hasn't wrestled since January. Jeff Hardy, too, has been on the sidelines for a few months after he suffered a concussion during his match with Sammy Guevara, following which Guevara was suspended. FTR's Dax Harwood is reported to have been concussed during the tag team's brutal match against The Young Bucks at AEW Dynasty, but he has returned to action.

