Title Match Reportedly Planned For WWE Clash At The Castle 2024

Following its debut in 2022, WWE Clash at the Castle is set to return to the United Kingdom next month. This time, the show will be taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, and it sounds as though an appropriate match is set to be the anchor. In today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that the internal expectation is for Drew McIntyre to challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship during Clash at the Castle.

Meltzer noted that WWE has so far positioned McIntyre as the heel and Priest as the babyface in the feud, while McIntyre is certain to get an overwhelmingly positive reception in his home country. The reporter predicted two possible scenarios for how the match may conclude: either McIntyre defeats Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship, or CM Punk costs McIntyre his shot, furthering their rivalry.

McIntyre and Priest have been at odds for months, but that animosity was taken to the next level following Priest's successful Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE WrestleMania 40, which took place minutes after McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins for the title. On the latest episode of "WWE Raw," McIntyre challenged Priest to a match for the title, despite being pulled from the King of the Ring tournament. McIntyre was working through an injury around WrestleMania and hasn't wrestled since April 20, with the company apparently deciding to give the performer some extra time off ahead of the title bout.

Clash at the Castle will take place on June 16 at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow. Before that, the company will hold WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, featuring the culmination of the dual tournaments. Priest is not scheduled to defend the title at that show, leaving him free to ready himself for McIntyre in the weeks ahead.