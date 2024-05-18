Another Wyatt-Themed QR Code Flashes On WWE SmackDown, Commentary Addresses Storyline

The trail of clues and mystique via QR codes on WWE programming forged forward on "WWE SmackDown," with simpler content behind it than "Raw's" 20 pictures to sift through and a far shorter duration than Thursday's 55-minute takeover of WWE's Twitch stream. But Friday's reveal may have contained the spookiest breadcrumbs dropped yet.

This time it was more straight to the point, at least in the propped up landing page content itself. There was no optical illusion to solve to get there; no step-by-step, one-little-clue-at-a-time journey upon which to embark. Instead, the QR code that flashed during the tag team match between DIY and Legado del Fantasma led straight to a video wrought with the glitches with which we've become so familiar, flickering on and off through an image of a picture of a child in a Halloween-style costume getup, laid upon several drawings of the glyph of Pluto we've seen time and again. The audio in the clip says first, in a robotic voice, "He is nobody. He is all of us," over and over again as it zooms in on the picture until it gets so close it goes out of focus. At that point, with the screen black, the voice asks, "Do you want to meet him?" before the video cuts to a black-and-white, grainy image of a hooded and/or masked figure staring back us.

But in digging past just the video itself, as has become customary in this saga, there was more to decipher.